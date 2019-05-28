Christian Nørgaard: Brentford sign Danish midfielder from Fiorentina

Christian Norgaard
Christian Nørgaard make six appearances for Fiorentina this season after joining from Brondby

Brentford have signed Danish midfielder Christian Nørgaard from Italian club Fiorentina on a four-year deal.

The 25-year-old former Brondby player joins the Bees for an undisclosed fee after a season in Serie A.

Nørgaard, who worked with Brentford head coach Thomas Frank at Brondby, has the option to extend his deal at Griffin Park by a further year.

"Christian will fit our team and the Brentford style well on and off the pitch," Thomas Frank said.

Nørgaard has represented Denmark from Under-16 to Under-21 level, but has yet to make a senior international appearance.

"He can play in a variety of different positions in the midfield, but has given his best performances as a deep midfield player," Frank added.

