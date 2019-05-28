Christian Nørgaard: Brentford sign Danish midfielder from Fiorentina
Brentford have signed Danish midfielder Christian Nørgaard from Italian club Fiorentina on a four-year deal.
The 25-year-old former Brondby player joins the Bees for an undisclosed fee after a season in Serie A.
Nørgaard, who worked with Brentford head coach Thomas Frank at Brondby, has the option to extend his deal at Griffin Park by a further year.
"Christian will fit our team and the Brentford style well on and off the pitch," Thomas Frank said.
Nørgaard has represented Denmark from Under-16 to Under-21 level, but has yet to make a senior international appearance.
"He can play in a variety of different positions in the midfield, but has given his best performances as a deep midfield player," Frank added.
