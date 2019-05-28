Former South Sudan FA President Chabur Goc Alei to appeal Fifa ban

By Andrew Jackson Oryada

Football Writer

The former President of the South Sudan Football Association Chabur Goc Alei
Chabur Goc Alei was the first ever president of the South Sudan Football Association

The former President of the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA), Chabur Goc Alei has said he will appeal the 10-year fine imposed on him Fifa.

Alei, who was the first SSFA President, was found guilty last week of having misappropriated Fifa funds and offering gifts or benefits.

"We have decided to assign an international law firm specialized in this field to appeal against Fifa's decision in the Court of Arbitration of Sport," Alei said in a statement.

"We will demand that this unjust decision be cancelled without questioning and listening to me personally at any session."

A day after the ban from football's world governing body the current SSFA President Francis Amin Michael made it clear that there is a warrant of arrest of Alei for misappropriation of the funds and failing to hand in a vehicle that belonged to the association.

