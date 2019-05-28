Match-fixing in football: Spanish police make arrests in top two divisions

La Liga has reported a further eight possible match-fixing cases to police

Police in Spain have made a number of arrests as part of an investigation into match-fixing.

Current and former players as well as club executives - reportedly from the country's top two divisions - have been detained.

"The police action follows complaints about possible match-fixing in a May 2018 match from La Liga to the Spanish authorities," said a La Liga spokesman.

La Liga has reported a further eight possible match-fixing cases to police.

The spokesman added: "La Liga is very active in combating match-fixing. It is important to us to have a fair competition."