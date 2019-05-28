Women's League Cup: 'It's amazing to score and be in a final' - McMullan

Kendra McMullan celebrates scoring in Sion Swifts' win over Newry City in the 2017 Women's Irish Cup final

Sion Swifts captain Kendra McMullan says it "means everything" for the Strabane team to progress to the Women's League Cup decider.

McMullan netted as the Swifts beat Cliftonville 3-1 in Monday night's semi-final to set up a showdown with Glentoran on 28 June.

"This team has been working so hard and we have our reward," she said.

"Confidence is high - we're also sitting second in the league so we're in a good position all round."

The north-west outfit defeated holders and league leaders Linfield in the quarter-finals before coming from behind to beat the Reds at Solitude.

"We were a bit slow at the start but at half-time the boys told us to up the tempo and we came out and did that in the second half.

"It's amazing just to get a goal and amazing to be in a final - it means everything and these are the things you aim for when you start the season."

Glentoran earned their place in the final thanks to a 1-0 victory over Belfast rivals Crusaders Strikers.