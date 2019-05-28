Scotland squad: Steve Clarke selects five uncapped players

Stuart Findlay and Greg Taylor could make their Scotland debuts next month

New Scotland manager Steve Clarke has named five uncapped players in his first squad for June's Euro 2020 qualifiers with Cyprus and Belgium.

Livingston keeper Liam Kelly, Aberdeen defender Michael Devlin and Kilmarnock trio Stuart Findlay, Greg Taylor and forward Eamonn Brophy are all included.

Clarke worked with striker Brophy and defenders Findlay and Taylor during his spell at Rugby Park.

"All the boys deserve to be there," said Clarke.

"People will look at it and probably think, 'he's just picking players from Kilmarnock for the sake of it'. It's not true.

"Stephen O'Donnell is an established player at right-back, seven caps. Stuart Findlay was in the last squad that Alex picked, Stuart has had a great season. Iit was a case of promoting Greg up from the very good performances he has had for Scotland Under-21s. Up front I have a lot of injury problems and Eamonn Brophy was an obvious choice for me."

McLeish left the role after Scotland lost 3-0 away to Kazakhstan and won 2-0 in San Marino, with Clarke leaving the Ayrshire club to take over last week. His assistant at Rugby Park, Alex Dyer, will continue to work with Clarke whilst remaining with Kilmarnock.

Former Republic of Ireland defender Steven Reid will also join Clarke's national back-room team, with Stevie Woods continuing as goalkeeping coach. Killie say their goalkeeping coach Billy Thomson will be available to help Clarke for his first squad meet as Woods has a prior commitment.

Midfielder John Fleck, who was in McLeish's last squad, also has a prior commitment and Clarke indicated that was the reason other previous squad members had not been included.

Scotland, like Cyprus, Russia and Kazakhstan, have one win from two matches in Group I. Cyprus visit Hampden on 8 June before Clarke's side travel to take on Belgium three days later.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Scott Bain (Celtic), Liam Kelly (Livingston), David Marshall (Hull City), Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland)

Defenders: Michael Devlin (Aberdeen), Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian), Greg Taylor (Kilmarnock)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Tom Cairney (Fulham), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen)

Forwards: Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock), Oliver Burke (Celtic, on loan from West Brom), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Marc McNulty (Hibernian, on loan from Reading), Lewis Morgan (Sunderland, on loan from Celtic), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City)

Brophy or Burke up front? - analysis

Former Scotland striker Steven Thompson

I am going to go a bit left-field and suggest that Eamonn Brophy might start. We are not blessed with a lot of options up front. Out best player, Leigh Griffiths, hopefully he's back playing football next season. Callum Paterson started the last game up front and that just shows you the problems we have in that area.

Former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart

I would be surprised if Eamonn Brophy started the game. He's done really well and obviously Steve Clarke knows him extremely well. When Brendan Rodgers was at Celtic, he got the best out of Oli Burke playing him as a number nine. He is a player who has his deficiencies, but he is someone whose strengths we can utilise and Steve Clarke is of the same ilk as Rodgers.