Aberdeen: Greg Stewart, Dominic Ball and James Wilson among 10 departures

Greg Stewart and Dominic Ball have both had two spells on loan to Aberdeen

Dominic Ball and James Wilson have left Aberdeen with their futures uncertain, with Greg Stewart also among four loan players exiting Pittodrie.

Forward Stewart, 29, is expected to leave Birmingham City to join the Dons' Premiership rivals, Rangers.

But defender Ball, who played 40 times this season in his second spell at Pittodrie, has not been offered a new deal by Rotherham United.

And fellow 23-year-old Wilson is out of contract with Manchester United.

Wilson scored four goals in 32 games for Aberdeen this season.

Left-back Max Lowe, 22, has returned to Derby County, where he is under contract until 2021.

Scotland midfielder Graeme Shinnie, the 27-year-old who was Aberdeen captain, has agreed a move to Derby, who suffered defeat in their promotion play-off against Aston Villa on Monday and will remain in the Championship next season.

Defender Mark Reynolds, 32, will be playing in Scotland's Championship after agreeing a permanent contract with Dundee United after a loan spell that ended with Sunday's play-off defeat by St Mirren.

Meanwhile, 34-year-old defender Greg Halford, who joined Aberdeen after leaving Cardiff City in January, has been released after making only two substitute appearances for the Dons.

Goalkeeper David Craddock, 21, midfielder Morgan Brown, 19, and defender Ryan Harrington, 20, have been released from Aberdeen's youth squad.