Cliftonville: Brian Neeson and Ruairi Harkin to leave Reds as Ryan Curran signs new deal

Neeson (left) played for Cliftonville in the 2018 Irish Cup final

Cliftonville goalkeeper Brian Neeson and midfielder Ruairi Harkin have been released by the north Belfast club.

Neeson leaves two years after joining from Carrick Rangers while Harkin ends a three-season stint with the Reds.

The club has also agreed a new long term contract with Ryan Curran after the forward's impressive debut season following his transfer from Ballinamallard United.

Defender Damien McNulty and winger Ross Lavery have been transfer listed.

Having been a regular starter in his first season at Solitude, Neeson saw less game time in his second campaign following the arrival of Richard Brush.

The former Carrick keeper continued to feature sporadically, and played as the Reds booked their Europa League qualification spot with victory over Glentoran.

Harkin, who joined from Coleraine in 2016, sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury just four months after joining the club that left him sidelined for a year.

Despite a welcome return from injury the central midfielder was unable to nail down a regular starting berth.

With several departures confirmed, news of Curran's contract extension will be welcomed by Reds fans.

The 25-year-old scored 16 goals last season including a crucial injury-time penalty against Coleraine in last month's play-off semi-final.

Paddy McLaughlin's side went on to defeat the Glens 2-0 to take the European spot and the £200,000 prize money.