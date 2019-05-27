Nations League: England drop Kieran Trippier but Harry Kane included

Trippier has won 16 England caps

Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier has been left out of England's 23-man squad for the Nations League finals, but captain Harry Kane has been included after an ankle injury.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Manchester City's Kyle Walker have been preferred to Trippier at right-back.

Spurs' Harry Winks and Southampton's Nathan Redmond and James Ward-Prowse were also overlooked.

England face the Netherlands in the semi-finals in Guimaraes on 6 June.

Hosts Portugal play Switzerland in the other semi-final on 5 June in Porto. The third-place play-off and final are on 9 June.

England boss Gareth Southgate said dropping Trippier was "as hard a decision as we have had to make".

"Trippier has had such a big impact, he had such a brilliant World Cup," said Southgate.

"He has been a really valuable member of our squad and has a great attitude with us, real passion in playing for England, but Trent and Kyle have finished the season so strongly.

"It is a position where we have got real competition for places."

Kane has not played since injuring his left ankle in the first leg of Spurs' Champions League quarter-final victory over Manchester City on 9 April.

The striker said on Monday that he is "ready to go" for Saturday's Champions League final against Liverpool in Madrid.

Kane is one of seven players who could be involved in that match.

"There's been some difficult decisions to make and we are obviously a little bit complicated with so many players involved in the Champions League as well, but we are really excited by the squad and the players that are around it," said Southgate.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke), Tom Heaton (Burnley), Jordan Pickford (Everton).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Danny Rose (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham), Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Declan Rice (West Ham).

Strikers: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth).