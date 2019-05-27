Scotland eye 'watershed' 10,000 crowd against Jamaica in World Cup send-off

Shelley Kerr's squad are preparing for their first World Cup finals appearance

Friendly international: Scotland v Jamaica Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 28 May Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Alba, BBC Radio Scotland 810 MW and BBC Sport online

Shelley Kerr says it will be a "watershed moment" for Scottish women's football if more than 10,000 fans turn up for their friendly against Jamaica.

Tuesday's send-off ahead of this summer's World Cup finals in France will be the first time the Scots have played at Hampden Park in seven years.

Their record is 4,098 against Switzerland in Paisley last year.

"It would be fantastic for the players if we were to get that 10,000 or more," head coach Kerr said.

"For me, it would be a huge watershed moment in Scottish women's football if we can exceed 10,000 - and I am confident we can do that."

Hampden will still be well short of its 52,000 capacity, but Kerr thinks it is the fitting venue for their last match before their first World Cup finals appearance.

"It is the national stadium," she said. "It is what dreams are made of.

"Pre-World Cup, to lead the team out at Hampden, it doesn't get any better and, if we get that number as expected, I will have a little wry smile at the end of the game regardless."

The last time Scotland's women played at Hampden was in October 2012, when they drew 1-1 against Spain in the first leg of a Euro 2013 play-off before losing in the return.

Kerr's team, who face England in their World Cup opener on 9 June, will be favourites to record a victory against a Jamaican side who are 33 places below Scotland in 53rd place in the rankings as they also prepare to make their World Cup debut in France.

"We want to continue in the same form we have been in," Kerr said. "We want to build momentum going into the World Cup, that is important, but ultimately we are looking at the support.

"I think the players deserve it. We have always set ourselves a target of inspiring the nation."

Scotland midfielder Kim Little thinks it is "extremely important" that a new record crowd is achieved.

"It's a great thing for the team and women's football, especially in Scotland, to show, when our game is marketed, that people do want to come out and support us," she said.

"We have been successful over several years now and people do want to come and see a good style of football. It is an exciting time to be involved in the game.

"A few of us have experienced playing in front of a lot of support and high attendances, but there are a few who are a bit younger who haven't, so it is important to have a similar atmosphere to what it going to be in France."