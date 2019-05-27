Chelsea's Alvaro Morata wants to end career at Atletico Madrid

Morata won the FA Cup at Chelsea

Chelsea's Spain striker Alvaro Morata says he wants to spend the rest of his career at Atletico Madrid.

Morata, 26, joined Atletico in January on an 18-month loan deal, scoring six goals in 17 games for the Spanish side.

He was Chelsea's record signing when he joined for £60m from Real Madrid on a five-year contract in July 2017, and scored 24 goals in 72 games.

"I am very clear that I want to stay here," the former Atletico youth player told Spanish sports newspaper Marca.

"Leaving here has not crossed my mind. I want it to be resolved as soon as possible. I'm happy here. I want to be here for all the years I have left as a professional.

"If it was solely down to me, I would have signed my contract with Atletico.

"It's what I want, but there are contract matters. I did everything possible to come here and I will do my best to stay."