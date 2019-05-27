Harry Kane: Tottenham striker 'ready' for Champions League final

Harry Kane has scored five goals in the Champions League this season

Tottenham captain Harry Kane says he is "ready to go" after recovering from injury in time for Saturday's Champions League final against Liverpool.

Kane, 25, suffered "significant lateral ligament" damage to his left ankle when he slipped in the quarter-final first leg against Manchester City on 9 April.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino initially feared the England skipper would miss the rest of the season.

"I feel good. There have been no problems so far," said striker Kane.

"I started to feel my way back with the team at the end of last week. This week now is to get the fitness as high as possible.

"Then it's down to the manager. The manager will assess it and decide whether I'm ready to go or not but, so far, I feel good and ready."

Kane has scored 24 goals in all competitions for Tottenham this season, despite missing six weeks in January and February with damaged ligaments in the same ankle.

He also missed a month of last season with a similar injury and endured separate absences of six and four weeks during the 2016-17 campaign.

Asked whether Kane would play against Liverpool in Madrid, Pochettino said: "I can't say he's 100%, whether he will be available or on the bench or out, but we are so happy and positive about his progression.

"It's so important that he feels well and we see what happens. I'm very positive about his situation. We have one week ahead to evaluate and see how he's progressing."

The Argentine said he would "be the first one to be happy" if Kane is passed fit, but he would "prioritise the team".

"Football is about team spirit, the collective and faith. Look how we got to the final. When Harry got injured it was in the quarter-finals and look what happened," said Pochettino.

"That doesn't mean he's not one of the best players in the team. For me, he's one of the best strikers in the world - in the top three.

"We need to beat Liverpool and if he's available all the better, but it's not him and the rest of the team."