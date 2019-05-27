Tony Watt exits St Johnstone to join CSKA Sofia

Tony Watt did not feature in St Johnstone's final seven games of the season

Former Celtic and Charlton Athletic striker Tony Watt has signed for Bulgarian league runners-up CSKA Sofia after leaving St Johnstone.

The 25-year-old, who joined Saints last summer, failed to agree a new contract with the Scottish Premiership club.

He has signed a three-year deal with CSKA.

Watt played 38 times for St Johnstone but scored the last of his eight goals in January and did not feature in their final seven fixtures.

CSKA become the 11th professional club for the striker who won his only Scotland cap in a March 2016 friendly against Czech Republic.

The Bulgarian side will be playing in the first round of next season's Europa League qualifiers.

Watt began his career with Airdrie United and spent three years with Celtic before joining Standard Liege.

He also had loan spells with Lierse, Cardiff City, Blackburn Rovers and Hearts, joining St Johnstone after exiting Leuven.