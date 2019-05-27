Hiram Boateng: MK Dons sign midfielder after rejecting record Exeter City contract offer

Hiram Boateng scored one goal in 31 appearances for Exeter this season

Promoted MK Dons have signed Exeter City midfielder Hiram Boateng, who turned down the biggest contract offer in the League Two club's history to stay at St James Park.

Exeter are due compensation for Boateng and will now negotiate a fee with MK.

Ex-Crystal Palace trainee Boateng, 23, scored three goals in 77 appearances after joining the Grecians in 2017.

"It's a new challenge playing in League One, but I feel I have what it takes to step up," he told the MK Dons website.

Exeter, who missed out on the League Two play-offs by just a point, have made their second close-season signing, bringing in Carlisle United defender Parkes

