Tom Parkes: Exeter City sign Carlisle United defender
Carlisle United defender Tom Parkes has rejected the offer of a new deal to sign for League Two rivals Exeter City.
Parkes, 27, has signed an undisclosed-length contract at St James Park.
The ex-England Under-17 international had spent the past two campaigns at Brunton Park, helping the Cumbrians finish 11th this season, two places and two points behind Exeter.
Prior to that, he spent a season at Leyton Orient and twice won promotion in four seasons with Bristol Rovers.
He becomes Exeter boss Matt Taylor's second close-season signing following the arrival of Cheltenham Town midfielder Nigel Atangana on a two-year deal.
