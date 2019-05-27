Euro 2019: Phil Foden and James Maddison in England Under-21 squad

Phil Foden made 13 Premier League appearances last season as Manchester City won the title

Manchester City's Phil Foden and Leicester City's James Maddison are in the England Under-21 squad for Euro 2019 in Italy and San Marino in June.

Highly rated right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who made 35 Premier League appearances for Crystal Palace last season, has also been selected.

Wolves' Morgan Gibbs-White has been handed his first international call-up by manager Aidy Boothroyd.

"This is a really strong squad," said Boothroyd.

"I'm really pleased with the group of players who will be representing us at the Euros.

"We have a big pool of talent in the England set-up and I had some tough selection decisions to make as there's a lot of strength in depth."

Chelsea players Tammy Abraham (on loan at Aston Villa), Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori (both on loan at Derby) have been selected but will not join up with the squad until after the Championship play-off final.

"We've got Tammy, Demarai (Gray) and Angus (Gunn) who were part of the Euros squad in 2017, but also have nine players who are young enough to be eligible for the next qualifying campaign," said Boothroyd.

"This group have also won a lot at youth level and know the work and application that it takes."

England face France, Romania and Croatia in Group C with their opening game against France on 18 June.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Angus Gunn (Southampton), Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Freddie Woodman (Newcastle United)

Defenders: Jake Clarke-Salter (Chelsea), Jay Dasilva (Chelsea), Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth), Jonjoe Kenny (Everton), Ezri Konsa (Brentford), Fikayo Tomori (Derby County, loan from Chelsea), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace)

Midfielders: Harvey Barnes (Leicester City), Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City), Kieran Dowell (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolves), James Maddison (Leicester City), Mason Mount (Derby County, loan from Chelsea), Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa, loan from Chelsea), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Demarai Gray (Leicester City), Reiss Nelson (Arsenal), Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth)