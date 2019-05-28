Women's International Friendlies
Scotland Women19:35Jamaica Women
Venue: Hampden Park, Scotland

Scotland Women v Jamaica Women

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Watch on BBC Alba, listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW and live text on BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Scotland Women

  • 1Alexander
  • 2Smith
  • 4Corsie
  • 5Beattie
  • 3Docherty
  • 13Ross
  • 8Little
  • 9Weir
  • 18Emslie
  • 11Evans
  • 22Cuthbert

Substitutes

  • 6Love
  • 7Lauder
  • 10Crichton
  • 12Lynn
  • 14Arthur
  • 15Howard
  • 16Murray
  • 17Murray
  • 19Clelland
  • 20Brown
  • 21Fife
  • 23Arnot

Jamaica Women

  • 1Schneider
  • 2Bond-Flasza
  • 5Blackwood
  • 4Swaby
  • 3Plummer
  • 7Sweatman
  • 6Swaby
  • 8Solaun
  • 11Shaw
  • 10Matthews
  • 9Carter

Substitutes

