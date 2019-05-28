Scottish Gossip: Kilmarnock, Scotland, Rangers, Edmundson, McGinn

From the section

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Kilmarnock duo Eamonn Brophy and Greg Taylor, both uncapped at senior level, will be called up by new Scotland head coach Steve Clarke on Tuesday. (Sun)

And uncapped Killie defender Stuart Findlay will also be in the national squad. (Daily Record & Daily Mail print editions)

Clarke says he is looking forward to working with Celtic winger James Forrest in the Scotland set-up. (Herald - subscription required)

Rangers will table a third bid for Oldham defender George Edmundson. (Sun)

The Ibrox side will offer £500,000 for 21-year-old Edmundson after he handed in a transfer request. (Scotsman)

And Rangers have been linked with Nottingham Forest striker Karim Ansarifard. (Scotsman)

St Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky, whose penalty saves helped the Buddies stay in the Scottish Premiership, is a target for Qarabag. (Sun)

Victor Wanyama says Celtic manager Neil Lennon helped him become a Champions League finalist with Tottenham Hotspur. (Times - subscription required)

Celtic's domestic prize money for 2018-19 after winning the treble amounts to £3.7m. (Daily Record)

Aston Villa's Scotland midfielder John McGinn says helping his side win Monday's Championship play-off final and promotion to the Premier League justified his decision to leave Hibernian last summer. (Herald - subscription required)