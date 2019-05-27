Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Lennon, Rangers, Edmundson, St Mirren, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Neil Lennon is the right man to manage Celtic because he can handle the pressure of trying to deliver 10 titles in a row, says club chief executive Peter Lawwell. (Times - subscription required)

Lawwell does not believe the Celtic squad needs a major rebuild this summer. (Scotsman)

Lennon insists he will not be a soft touch in talks over his personal terms and the club's transfer budget as he mulls an offer to become permanent Celtic manager. (Sun)

Leicester City defender Filip Benkovic is open to another loan spell at Celtic next season. (Herald - subscription required)

Meanwhile, Lennon hopes Mikael Lustig has not played his last game for Celtic, with the 32-year-old Swede out of contract this summer. (Sun)

George Edmundson has requested a transfer after Oldham turned down an increased offer from Rangers for the defender. (National - subscription required)

Rangers are expected to make an improved bid for Edmundson, 21. (Daily Record)

St Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky, who saved three penalties as his side won the Scottish Premiership play-off final against Dundee United, dedicated his performance to his late friend Josef Sural. (Scotsman)

Hearts, who lost to Celtic in Saturday's Scottish Cup final, are four signings away from being real force next season, says manager Craig Levein. (Sun)

Meanwhile, Hearts captain Christophe Berra has criticised Celtic counterpart Scott Brown for his celebrations in Saturday's final at Hampden. (Daily Record)