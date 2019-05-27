Patrick Bauer: Charlton defender to focus on fatherhood after Wembley winner

Patrick Bauer scored his first goal of the season in Charlton's 2-1 win over Sunderland in the League One play-off final

Patrick Bauer says it is now his turn to stay up late with his new-born daughter after scoring the goal that sent Charlton up to the Championship.

The German defender, 26, scored a 94th-minute winner to beat Sunderland in Sunday's League One play-off final.

His Wembley goal came nine days after his wife gave birth on the morning of Charlton's play-off semi-final second leg, which he still played in.

"It's been a crazy two weeks to be honest," Bauer told BBC Sport.

"On the Thursday night (16 May) my wife told me we have to go to the hospital and in the morning I got a call that she's about to deliver.

"I rushed to the hospital to be there and be supportive, but at the same time I also had to think about a game."

Bauer returned in time to play in Charlton's penalty shootout victory over Doncaster that night, which got them to Wembley.

And after scoring the last-gasp goal to get the Addicks promoted to the second tier, you would think the centre-back would be planning a summer of relaxation - but he has some making up to do.

He continued: "I'm absolutely ready for a break, but the one thing is my wife did night shifts all week with the baby, so she said 'after Sunday you have to do it'.

"It'll be tough but exciting."

Bauer had not scored in his previous 38 appearances this season, a topic he says came up with team-mates earlier in the day.

"The boys were joking before the game because all season I haven't scored a goal," he said.

"I said to them during breakfast that maybe today is the day, and I would score a goal to help the team, and I'm absolutely delighted I succeeded."