League of Ireland Cup: 'Harps will be hurting' - Derry City manager Devine

Derry boss Declan Devine has the same squad available for the League Cup visit of Finn Harps

Derry City manager Declan Devine has warned that Finn Harps will be hurting from their 4-0 league defeat on Friday when the sides meet again in the League Cup quarter-finals on Monday night.

"We've got to make sure that when anyone comes to our patch we are on top of our game," warned Devine.

"If you take your eye off it you can end up causing yourself problems.

"We've made some fantastic memories in this competition over the years so we want to be in the semi-final draw."

Ciaron Harkin scored a hat-trick in the Candystripes' 4-0 win over their north west derby rivals at the Brandywell on Friday and Devine has vowed to field a strong side for the second encounter between the clubs in four days at the same venue.

"We want to continue the momentum we are on but Finn Harps are going to make it difficult for us - they'll be hurting from Friday night.

"We have to perform to the levels we are capable of. There are only three trophies to play for and we have this one in our trophy cabinet and don't want to give it up.

"The one thing the players have shown over the opening period of the season is a real desire to do well and they have performed extremely well at the Brandywell.

"The pitch suits us. We're very good here with the ball and the staff will have the players really focused that we stay in this cup competition."