League One play-off final: Sunderland must 'deal with adversity' of loss - Jack Ross

Jack Ross and Sunderland were beaten in two Wembley finals this season

Sunderland manager Jack Ross has backed his players to "deal with the adversity" of their League One play-off final defeat by Charlton Athletic.

The Black Cats were consigned to a second season in the third tier by Patrick Bauer's 94th-minute goal.

Ross was hoping to take Sunderland back into the Championship after the club had suffered back-to-back relegations.

"We have fallen short - not by very much but we have done," said Ross after his side's 2-1 defeat at Wembley.

"You have to deal with the adversity and the knocks and move forward from them.

"You can't just enjoy things when they are going well and not be able to deal with it when it goes against you.

"I believe in my own abilities but you have to have a group of players who will continue to do that as well."

'Determination for success will never relinquish'

Sunderland took the lead with a bizarre fifth-minute own goal by Naby Sarr, but were pegged back before half-time and beaten by Bauer's close-range effort in stoppage time.

The defeat was Sunderland's second at Wembley in eight weeks, following their penalty shootout loss to Portsmouth in the Checkatrade Trophy final in March.

Ross left Scottish club St Mirren to become Sunderland manager in May 2018, during a summer of change at the Stadium of Light which also saw Stewart Donald take ownership of the club from Ellis Short.

Ross said he has "no ideas what lies ahead" after missing out on promotion - his sole aim when he took the job.

"I came here to take the club back to the Championship at the first time of asking," the 42-year-old Scot added.

"I haven't been able to do that so I will carry that element of disappointment myself because I set high standards.

"For every minute of every day that I am given the opportunity to manage this club, my determination to bring success to it will never relinquish because it is a brilliant club which deserves success.

"I have put an awful lot into the last 12 months and it has been pretty much relentless for me. I will continue to do that for as long as I have the opportunity to do so."