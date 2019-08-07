Saido Berahino: Stoke City release £12m striker

  • From the section Stoke
Saido Berahino in action for Stoke
Saido Berahino's final appearance for Stoke came against his former club West Bromwich Albion on 9 February

Stoke City have released £12m striker Saido Berahino.

Burundi international Berahino joined the Potters from West Bromwich Albion in January 2017.

The 26-year-old scored just five goals in 56 appearances and last played for the club in February.

He was convicted of drinking and driving in May and was fined £75,000 and banned from driving for 30 months at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on 15 May.

In a one-line statement the Potters said: "Stoke City can confirm that Saido Berahino has today left the club by mutual agreement."

The former England international had three years left on his five-and-a-half-year deal.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you