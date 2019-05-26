Peterborough United sign Frazer Blake-Tracy from King's Lynn

Darren Ferguson
Darren Ferguson's Peterborough United finished seventh in League One

Peterborough United have completed the signing of defender Frazer Blake-Tracy from non-league Kings Lynn.

The left-back, 23, has signed a two-year contract after a successful trial period at the League One club.

"He ticks a lot of boxes. He is a modern day full-back, he can get up and down and that is key to how I want to play," said manager Darren Ferguson.

Blake-Tracy added: "It is a good opportunity for me. It's now up to me to try to take that opportunity."

