Peterborough United sign Frazer Blake-Tracy from King's Lynn
Peterborough United have completed the signing of defender Frazer Blake-Tracy from non-league Kings Lynn.
The left-back, 23, has signed a two-year contract after a successful trial period at the League One club.
"He ticks a lot of boxes. He is a modern day full-back, he can get up and down and that is key to how I want to play," said manager Darren Ferguson.
Blake-Tracy added: "It is a good opportunity for me. It's now up to me to try to take that opportunity."
