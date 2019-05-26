Harry Hood: Former Celtic, Clyde and Sunderland forward Harry Hood dies

Harry Hood (right) played for Celtic from 1969-1976

Former Celtic, Clyde and Sunderland forward Harry Hood has died at the age of 74.

Celtic stated: "Hood deserves his place in Celtic folklore. He wasn't a Lisbon Lion or a Quality Street Kid, but he fitted in perfectly at Celtic."

Hood joined Celtic from Clyde in 1969 and went on to win five Scottish League championships, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups.

He scored in the 1971 and 1974 Scottish Cup finals for Celtic.

Hood's feat of scoring a hat-trick in an Old Firm derby, in the 1974 Scottish league Cup semi-final, was not repeated until Moussa Dembele did likewise against Rangers in September 2016.

"Celtic were blessed with exceptional, world-class strikers at that time, having won the European Cup two years previously, but Harry Hood offered something different to the rest. He had skill, poise and a touch of real class," Celtic said in a website statement.

"He had the x-factor that helped the team win games and in many ways he was the classic Celtic player. His record of 123 goals and 12 major honours stands comparison with the greats."

Two listings in Clyde Hall of Fame

Harry Hood had two spells with Clyde

Clyde added: "In recent years, Harry was given the honour of being inducted into the club's hall of fame twice; the first occasion in his own right, the second occasion coming as part of the entire 1966-67 squad."

He had played for Sunderland for two seasons in between two spells with Clyde, helping the Bully Wee finish third in the Scottish top flight in 1967, before his move to Celtic Park.

In his two spells with Clyde, Hood featured in 197 matches for Clyde, scoring 96 goals, and went on to make 310 appearances for Celtic, scoring 123 goals, in seven years with the club.

Hood played four times on tour with Scotland in 1967 but never won an official international cap.

After leaving Celtic, he went on to play for San Antonio Thunder, Motherwell and Queen of the South.

Hood had short spells as manager of Albion Rovers and Queen of the South but went on to own pub and restaurant company Lisini Pub Co.

His death comes a month after former Celtic team-mates Billy McNeill and Stevie Chalmers passed away.