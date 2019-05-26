Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Lennon, Clarke

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aston Villa will join the clubs chasing £10m-rated 22-year-old Liverpool winger Ryan Kent, who Rangers are hoping to bring back to Ibrox for a second loan spell. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Aston Villa are set to beat Rangers and Celtic to the signature of Charlton Athletic's 22-year-old English midfielder Joe Aribo. (Birmingham Mail)

Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo has fuelled speculation linking him with a loan move to Rangers after a social media post saying the 21-year-old has enjoyed "playing in different leagues and environments" - a tweet liked by Ibrox coach Michael Beale. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard fears he may lose captain James Tavernier this summer, predicting close-season offers for the 27-year-old English right-back. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell says sacking Alex McLeish was purely a football decision and had nothing to do with the 60-year-old's health after 14 months as national team head coach. (The Herald On Sunday)

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell has vowed to give Neil Lennon the funds he needs to strengthen the club's squad this summer after offering the manager's job permanently to the interim boss following Saturday's 2-1 Scottish Cup final win over Hearts. (The National On Sunday)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has described his players as "immortals" after they completed a clean sweep of domestic trophies for a third consecutive season by beating Hearts in the Scottish Cup final. (Scotland On Sunday)

Hearts striker Steven MacLean has described Celtic captain Scott Brown and right-back Mikael Lustig as lacking class after they goaded opposition players immediately after the final whistle at Hampden as the Glasgow side retained the Scottish Cup. (Sunday Mail)

Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal has accused Odsonne Edouard, who scored both goals in Celtic's 2-1 Scottish Cup final victory, of diving to win the penalty from which the holders equalised at Hampden. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie described the club's open-top bus parade to celebrate their Scottish Cup victory as a "shambles" after police cancelled the city-centre event on Saturday. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Hearts striker Steven MacLean says Aaron Hickey, the 16-year-old left-back who became the youngster player to start a Scottish Cup final on Saturday, reminds him of former Germany international Philip Lahm. (Scotland On Sunday)

Aaron Hickey was younger than one of the ball boys at Hampden Park as the Hearts left-back became the youngest player to start a Scottish Cup final at the age of 16 against Celtic. (Sunday Mail)

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has revealed he plans to pick the brains of previous Scotland managers, including immediate predecessor Alex McLeish and Walter Smith, as well as England's Gareth Southgate about what it takes to be successful in international football. (The Herald On Sunday)

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson is saddened that the club do not ask his advice and believes the Old Trafford outfit should have gone for Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino instead of appointing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (Mail on Sunday)