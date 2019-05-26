Lennon better for Celtic than 'sexier' names - Alan Stubbs

Media playback is not supported on this device Odsonne Edouard equalised from the spot against Hearts and then added a second goal eight minutes from time

Neil Lennon's "continuity" makes him the right man to manage Celtic rather than "bigger and sexier" names, former team-mate Alan Stubbs says.

The interim boss took over from Brendan Rodgers in February and guided the Glasgow club to two further trophies to complete a domestic treble.

Following Saturday's Scottish Cup final win over Hearts, Lennon was offered the post on a permanent basis.

"I'm sure it's a huge relief for Neil," Stubbs told BBC Scotland.

"In terms of next season and a potential nine in a row, they've got a guy that is not going to rip up the paper.

"He knows the club inside out, there's a certain amount of continuity and he isn't going to change too much. He'll be able to put his own little stamp on things that he'll maybe want to tweak from Brendan Rodgers.

"No disrespect to Neil, but would there have been some bigger, sexier names who were interested in the Celtic job? I'm pretty sure there would have been.

"But that would have meant them bringing their own backroom staff, potentially changing the medical side with their own people.

"There potentially have been a few murmurings saying Neil wasn't the right man for the job. He came in at a difficult time, he's steadied the ship, he's done what he had to do and Neil is a better manager than what he was last time he managed the club."

While Celtic have won the past nine domestic titles in a row, Lennon, who is expected to extend his second spell as Celtic manager, will have a busy summer ahead of him.

The Scottish champions return in less than a month's time for pre-season before starting a Champions League qualifying campaign. The Northern Irishman will also have to turn his attention to building a team as Celtic attempt to win nine domestic league titles in a row.

"There's a lot to do," former defender Stubbs, who played with Lennon during his time at Celtic, said. "I think there are 12 players who could be going for whatever reason.

"When you're at a club like Celtic, every summer seems to be important. But with what lies ahead and what Rangers will do in terms of strengthening, no-one is taking their eyes off the ball.

"Without putting Celtic under a huge amount of pressure, Rangers have certainly made them take notice. And I think that tells you that Rangers are a stronger team now.

"Looking at the Celtic team from the outside looking in, obviously they need a right-back. I still think they need a centre-back. I would say there are four, key areas - centre-back, right-back, midfield and a wide player. And I wouldn't rule out a striker as well. There's a lot to do."