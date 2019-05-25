Neil Lennon offered Celtic job

Neil Lennon has been offered the Celtic job permanently less than an hour after guiding the club to a domestic treble treble.

The Northern Irishman witnessed his team beat Hearts 2-1 in the Scottish Cup final after initially taking over from Brendan Rodgers in February.

"We are delighted to announce that Neil Lennon has been offered the job as permanent #CelticFC manager and the details will be confirmed in the coming days," the club Tweeted.

