Neil Lennon offered Celtic job
-
- From the section Celtic
Neil Lennon has been offered the Celtic job permanently less than an hour after guiding the club to a domestic treble treble.
The Northern Irishman witnessed his team beat Hearts 2-1 in the Scottish Cup final after initially taking over from Brendan Rodgers in February.
"We are delighted to announce that Neil Lennon has been offered the job as permanent #CelticFC manager and the details will be confirmed in the coming days," the club Tweeted.
More to follow.