Celtic: Neil Lennon should stay as boss, says captain Scott Brown

Odsonne Edouard (left) scored twice to give Celtic victory in the Scottish Cup final

Neil Lennon should remain as Celtic manager after guiding the club to a third successive treble, says captain Scott Brown.

Odsonne Edouard's double turned a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 victory in the Scottish Cup final as Celtic triumphed.

Lennon replaced Brendan Rodgers in February and oversaw the clinching of the cup and, earlier this month, the Scottish Premiership.

"He's been fantastic since coming in," said Brown.

Brown replied "yeah definitely" when asked if Celtic should retain Lennon, who was placed in charge for the rest of the season after Rodgers' departure for Leicester City.

"He came in here and he had to win the league and win a cup and he's done that," Brown told BBC Scotland

"It's due to Brendan setting everything up for us and Neil's continued that. It's been a great season. We aim now to push on next season.

"It's phenomenal. For the fans, it's unbelievable and that was people saying we've had a poor season. We've done the treble yet again and it's the third one in a row. It shows you the lads' relentlessness. Hearts threw the kitchen sink at us and we held out. We know if we turn up, we win the game."

Lennon, who won five trophies in his first spell as Celtic boss, said it was "too early" to discuss his future but commented on Celtic's latest domestic honour: "You'll never see this again. That's nine trophies out of nine. It is remarkable.

"They've done themselves great justice and they've done the club proud. Edouard's a superstar."

Goalkeeper Scott Bain, who became the club's first choice for the second half of the season spoke of his "relief" after Edouard's double countered Ryan Edwards' opener for Hearts.

"We went behind, but we had the character to pull it back and Odsonne had an unbelievable finish," said the Scotland stopper.

"We didn't want to let it slip. It was just a case of seeing what we could do, sticking to our game plan and trying to come out on top."