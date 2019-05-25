Africa Cup of Nations: Liverpool's Naby Keita in Guinea's provisional squad

Guinea are hoping Naby Keita will be fit in time for the Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off in Egypt on 21 June

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has been included in Guinea's 25-man provisional squad for next month's Africa Cup of Nations, despite it not being clear whether he will be fit for the tournament.

It comes two days after the Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp revealed Keita was ahead of schedule in his recovery from the thigh injury he picked up at Barcelona in the Champions League on 1 May.

Klopp had initially said Keita would be out for two months.

Guinea's coach Paul Put had said they would seek a second medical opinion on Keita's injury.

Keita, 24, is part of Liverpool's 26-man squad currently in Spain ahead of next weekend's Uefa Champions League final against Tottenham, although Klopp told the Liverpool FC website that the midfielder will only return to action if he is "100 per cent fit".

Other key players included in Guinea's squad are in-form Bordeaux striker Francois Kamano, Napoli midfielder Amadou Diawara and the Syli National skipper Ibrahima Traore who plays for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Two players who committed their international future to Guinea during the 2019 Nations Cup qualifiers, Simon Falette and Ernest Boka Seka, are also included in the squad.

Defender Mohamed Aly Camara, who recently won the Swiss League with Young Boys, is left out due to injury.

Lass Bangoura who plays for MLS club Vancouver Whitecaps and the Pogba brothers Mathias and Florentin continued to be overlooked by coach Put who will unveil his final 23-man squad on 14 June.

A further list of six players have been put on standby by the Syli National coach.

Guinea will begin their Nations Cup preparations on 28 May in Conakry and will then head to Marrakech for a two-week training camp when they will play warm-up matches against The Gambia on 7 June and Benin four days later.

Their third and final preparation match will be against Nations Cup hosts Egypt in Alexandria on 16 June.

Guinea have been drawn in Group B with three times African champions Nigeria and debutants Madagascar and Burundi.

They will face Madagascar in their opening match on 22 June before facing Nigeria four days later.

Guinea will wrap up their group campaign with a match against Burundi on 30 June.

Guinea provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Naby Yattara (Excelsior, Reunion Island), Ibrahima Koné (Pau, France), Moussa Camara (Horoya), Aly Kéita (Ostersunds, Sweden)

Defenders: Fodé Camara (Ajaccio , France), Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse, France), Ernest Seka (Nancy, France), Simon Falette (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany), Ousmane Sidibé (Béziers, France), Baissama Sankoh (Caen, France), Mikael Dyrestream (AO Xanthi FC, Sweden), Julian Jeanvier (Brendford, England)

Midfielders: Amadou Diawara (Napoli Italy), Ibrahima Cissé (Fulham, England), Boubacar Fofana (Gaz Metan, Romania), Abdoulaye Paye Camara (Horoya), Naby Keita (Liverpool, England), Mady Camara (Olympiakos, Greece)

Forwards: François Kamano (Bordeaux, France), Mohamed Yattara (Auxerre, France), Ibrahima Traoré (Borussia M'Gladbach, Germany), José Kanté (Gimnastic Tarragona, Spain), Idrissa Sylla (Zulte Waregem, Belgium), Fodé Koita (Kasimpasa, Turkey), Sory Kaba (Dijon, France)

Standby players:

Defenders: Ousmane Kanté (Paris FC, France), Sékou Condé (Chateauroux, France)

Midfielders: Sadio Diallo (Hatayspor, Turkey), Michel Landel (Giresunspor, Tukey) Kamso Mara (Liberec, Czech Republic)

Forwards: Hadji Barry (Swope Park, USA)