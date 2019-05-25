Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool, Hibs, Hearts, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, Hamilton, Ross County

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers will table an improved offer next week to Oldham Athletic for defender George Edmundson, the 21-year-old for whom Hull City and Peterborough United have also had bids rejected and who is interesting Derby County, Stoke City and Wigan Athletic. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers have held talks with Liverpool about a loan deal for 21-year-old Anfield winger Sheyi Ojo, with reports suggesting a deal is being finalised. (Daily Record)

Greg Stewart has finally put pen to paper on a two-year contract with Rangers after the 29-year-old forward was released by Birmingham City following his loan spell with Aberdeen. (Scottish Sun)

New Scotland head coach Steve Clarke has held positive discussions with Liam Cooper about a recall for the Leeds United centre-half for the Euro 2020 qualifying double-header with Cyprus and Belgium next month. (Daily Record)

Arsenal are preparing a bid for Bournemouth's 25-year-old Scotland winger, Ryan Fraser, with the player valued at £30m. (Mirror)

Hamilton Academical, who have already signed Norwegian defender Markus Fjortoft, are closing in on deals with midfielder Blair Alston and defender Brian Easton after their release by St Johnstone. (Daily Express, print edition)

Midfielder Ross Draper has joined captain Marcus Fraser in signing a new contract with Ross County after their promotion to the Scottish Premiership. (Daily Express, print edition)

Former Brighton and Hove Albion and Sunderland boss Gus Poyet has emerged as a surprise contender to take over from Steve Clarke as Kilmarnock manager. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Hibernian are "unconcerned" by speculation linking head coach Paul Heckingbottom with the managerial vacancy at Middlesbrough. (Daily Express, print edition)

Michael Kollner, sacked by Nurnberg in February, has refused to comment to a German newspaper when asked if he was in the running to become Brendan Rodgers' successor as Celtic manager, but the 49-year-old is also being linked as a replacement for Graham Potter at Swansea City after his departure to Brighton & Hove Albion. (Daily Record)

Interim Celtic manager Neil Lennon says club bosses have told him his chances of landing the job permanently do not rest on completing a treble treble by beating Hearts in Saturday's Scottish Cup final. (Scottish Sun)

Captain Scott Brown has pledged to repay Neil Lennon for making sure Celtic's season did not unravel following the departure of Brendan Rodgers - by completing the treble treble and helping him land the manager's job full-time. (The National)

Scott Brown, who will captain Celtic against Hearts in the Scottish Cup final hoping to complete a treble treble of domestic trophies, insists he is not a club legend but instead "I'm just a daft wee guy from Fife". (Daily Mail, print edition)

Hearts captain Christophe Berra has revealed that he prepared for the Scottish Cup final against Celtic by joining striker Steven MacLean in a game of bowls while most of the squad played golf.(Scottish Sun)

Striker Steven MacLean says he will go on a four-day bender if his Hearts side beat Celtic in Saturday's Scottish Cup final. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes admits he will be cheering on Celtic in the Scottish Cup final against Hearts as it would mean Europa League qualification for his side. (Daily Express, print edition)

Hibernian will receive a sizeable sum from Aston Villa should they reach the Premier League following their promotion play-off final against Derby County after negotiating a clause in the £3m transfer of midfielder John McGinn to the English club. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic centre-half Dedryck Boyata has been left out of Belgium's squad to face Scotland in Euro 2020 qualifying after his season was ended with a hamstring injury. (Daily Record, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has apologised for his light-hearted call to Celtic-supporting locals to back his team in Saturday's Pro14 final at Celtic Park, having suggested that fans of opponents Glasgow Warriors would be more likely to follow Rangers. (The Scotsman)