Women's World Cup: England's Fran Kirby 'pain-free' and in a 'good place'

Fran Kirby (centre) has scored 12 goals in 37 appearances for England

Women's World Cup Host nation: France Dates: 7 June - 7 July 2019 Coverage: BBC website will have live text commentaries on all England and Scotland matches and you can listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, online and on the Red Button

England and Chelsea forward Fran Kirby says she is happy to be playing "pain-free" ahead of the World Cup after a season hampered by injuries.

Kirby, 25, has struggled with a knee problem for much of the season.

She was named in Phil Neville's squad for next month's tournament in France and could play in Saturday's friendly with Denmark at Walsall (13:00 BST).

"I'm probably in the best shape I have been all year. I'm in a good place now," said Kirby.

One of the key figures in Neville's squad, Kirby was forced to pull out of last month's friendlies against Canada and Spain because of injury.

She added: "I was struggling with a few injuries at the beginning of the year, half-way through the season and then towards the end.

"I was playing through pain.

"A lot of the time we do that, we put ourselves through a lot of strenuous work, you get niggles, and obviously some affect you others more.

"So it's nice to be able to go on the pitch and play completely how I want to play and express myself in the best way.

"It's nice to be able to play football pain-free."

After the Denmark game, the Lionesses face New Zealand in their final friendly on 1 June at Brighton (13:00 BST) before their opening World Cup Group D game against Scotland in Nice on 9 June.

Despite her injuries this season, Kirby scored 15 goals in 24 appearances for Chelsea and is regarded as one of the best finishers in the FA Women's Super League.

She will be appearing at her second World Cup, having scored on her first start in the tournament at Canada 2015 before helping the team reach the last four where they were beaten by Japan.

She also tasted semi-final defeat against hosts and eventual winners Netherlands at Euro 2017 and says those two losses will act as motivation to go one step further.

"I think everyone is still hurting from the two semi-finals we lost," she added.

"We want to make sure we get past that stage this time. Not to focus too much on the hurt we experienced and still feel, but to use that as a motivation.

"That's one thing we spoke about, how gutted we all were, especially after the Netherlands loss.

"In the dressing room, people were crying and upset that we couldn't give the account of ourselves that we wanted. I feel we let ourselves down as players.

"But we need to use that as motivation, to push on and get to that next level. With this team I believe that we have all the qualities to do that."

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.