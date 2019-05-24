League of Ireland Premier Division: Derry City 4-0 Finn Harps

From the section

Ciaron Harkin scored a hat-trick in Derry City's convincing derby victory

Ciaron Harkin scored a hat-trick as Derry City thumped derby rivals Finn Harps 4-0 in Friday's one-sided Premier Division game at the Brandywell.

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe fired home the rebound after his penalty was saved by Peter Burke in the 32nd minute.

Harkin's stunning free-kick into the top corner from 20 yards just before the break extended Derry's advantage.

The midfielder fired a low shot into the bottom corner on 67 and drilled home his third in stoppage time.

More to follow.