Nigeria striker Obafemi Martins looking for a new club

Nigeria striker Obafemi Martins has not played for his country since March 2013

Nigeria striker Obafemi Martins is looking for a new club after bouncing back from a long lay-off with a torn hamstring injury.

The 34-year-old scored 32 goals and provided nine assists in 59 appearances for Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua before the season-ending setback in April 2018.

The fit-again former Inter Milan and Newcastle United forward, who joined Shenhua from Major League Soccer side Seattle Sounders, is keeping his options open.

"It feels good to be back and it's important to stay positive ahead of the next phase," he said.

Martins who has not played for his country since March 2013, scored in both legs of the Chinese FA Cup final to help Shanghai Shenhua win the 2017 Chinese FA Cup.

It is the first time since he began his professional career in 2001 that Martins finds himself without a club.

He burst into the international limelight at Italian side Inter Milan before switching to Newcastle in August 2006.

Martins scored 35 goals in his three seasons with the Magpies, later joining Birmingham City on loan in 2011.

The striker, who has also had spells in Germany, Russia and Spain, will be remembered for scoring Birmingham City's winner in their 2-1 Carling Cup final victory over Arsenal in 2011 - the club's first silverware since 1963.