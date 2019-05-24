Airtricity League: Derry City 1-0 Finn Harps
|Airtricity League Premier Division
|Derry City
|2-0
|Finn Harps
|Ogedi-Uzokwe 32, Harkin 45
|Radio Foyle commentary
Former Liverpool trialist Josh Elliott hopes to continue his challenge for the British Superbike title at this weekend's third round at Donington Park.
Fermanagh must show more attacking ambition to beat Donegal in their Ulster quarter-final, says BBC GAA pundit Brendan Devenney.
Michael Dunlop says he did not perform to the level he is capable of at last year's Isle of Man TT and is keen to do himself justice at this year's event.