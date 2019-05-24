Derek Adams rules himself out of running for Kilmarnock and Dundee manager jobs

Derek Adams left Plymouth Argyle as they headed for relegation

Derek Adams says he rejected an approach from Dundee and will not be vying for the Kilmarnock job either despite wanting a return to management.

The 43-year-old Scot was sacked by Plymouth Argyle in April after four years with the English League One club.

Dundee dismissed Jim McIntyre after their relegation, while Steve Clarke left Kilmarnock to be Scotland boss.

But Adams told BBC Scotland: "I would rule myself out of both jobs at this moment in time."

Adams took Ross County to the Scottish top flight before heading for Plymouth but is not interested in helping Dundee return to the Premiership.

"They asked to speak to me, but I haven't spoken to Dundee and I'm not going to," he said. "For various reasons, I don't think it's the right move for me."

Dundee failed in an approach for Inverness Caledonian Thistle's John Robertson, but Alloa Athletic's Jim Goodwin has been interviewed and former Scotland boss Gordon Strachan has been approached about an advisory role.

Meanwhile, Roberto Di Matteo, who led Chelsea to Champions League triumph, and former Kilmarnock midfielder Gary Holt, now manager of Livingston, are the bookmakers' favourites for the job at Rugby Park.

"Kilmarnock's a completely different ball game," Adams said. "How do you go into Kilmarnock and improve it?

"They've had the record number of points total for the last two seasons and they finished third and are in Europe.

"You've got to recruit properly over the summer, but how do you split Rangers and Celtic? And how do you finish above Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen?"

Adams, who had led Plymouth to promotion to League One, was dismissed after his side slipped into the relegation zone.

However, he is not looking to repeat the 10 months he had out of the game after the end of his second three-year spell with County.

"I went to America and it was lucky that Shaun Maloney moved to Chicago at the time and I went out there with him to look at their set-up, I went across to Spain and watched a lot of Champions League teams in warm-weather training and went to meet Davie Moyes, who was at Real Sociedad," he said.

"That allowed me time to learn and reflect and that 10 months allowed me to do what I did at Plymouth for four years, but this time, it's a wee bit different and I'm looking to get back into the game as soon as possible.

"I'm ready to go somewhere where I feel I can benefit the football club and they can help me in my managerial career as well."