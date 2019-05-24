Tomas Holy: Ipswich Town to sign goalkeeper at end of Gillingham contract

Tomas Holy made 52 appearances for Gillingham last season

Ipswich Town have agreed to sign goalkeeper Tomas Holy when his contract with League One side Gillingham expires next month.

The 27-year-old Czech has made 107 appearances for the Gills since joining from Czech Republic side Zlin in 2017.

Gillingham offered Holy a new contract but he will join Town on a two-year deal with the option of a further year.

"I want to thank Gillingham for the opportunity they gave me," he told the Ipswich website.

"But it feels the right time to take up a new challenge at Ipswich.

"It's a massive club and I'm looking forward to meeting up with the squad for pre-season and will be ready to play my part in helping Ipswich try to get back in the Championship."

