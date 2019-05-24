Scott Burgess: Port Vale sign Bury midfielder on one-year deal

Scott Burgess
Scott Burgess had loan spells with non-league sides Wrexham and York City in 2018-19

Port Vale have signed Bury midfielder Scott Burgess on a one-year deal.

The 21-year-old played under Valiants boss John Askey during a loan spell with Macclesfield in 2017-18.

"He's a player that I've had before and he's a good lad," Askey told the club website.

"We're giving him a chance to show that he's got what it takes to perform in a Vale shirt and find the form he's showed at previous clubs. Hopefully he can make the breakthrough."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you