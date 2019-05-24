2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Andre Ayew named as Ghana captain

Andre Ayew will captain Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt next month

Ghana's Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has named Andre Ayew as the permanent captain of the team.

The GFA says it comes after a meeting of top officials from the Normalisation Committee which is running Ghanaian football.

29-year-old Ayew replaces Asamoah Gyan as the national team's captain.

Gyan, who captained the Black Stars for a record seven years, has been named "General Captain."

He has been included in Ghana's provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

Kwadwo Asamoah has been named Ghana's deputy captain.

It follows an eventful week for Asamoah Gyan who quit the national team over the captaincy issue, only to reverse his decision after speaking to the country's president, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Ghana will play in Group F alongside Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau at the Nations Cup which kicks off in Egypt on 21 June.