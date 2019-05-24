Joe Worrall: Nottingham Forest player 'learned a lot' at Rangers

Joe Worrall says he is leaving Rangers "a better man"

Defender Joe Worrall says he "learned a lot" about himself both on and off the pitch during his loan spell at Rangers.

Worrall, 22, made 32 appearances as he helped the Ibrox side finish second in the Scottish Premiership but has now returned to Nottingham Forest.

The England Under-21 cap says he would not be interested in a permanent move to Scotland.

"The experience has been brilliant. the city the people, playing under Steven Gerrard," he told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"The crowd and the sheer size of Rangers was something that I didn't expect but it'll put me in good stead coming back for Forest.

"I've had highs and a couple of lows. I've learned quite a lot after slipping up couple of times. I don't mind admitting that - on and off the pitch. I can tell you for a fact the Rangers fans let you know.

"As much as I liked it up there, I'm a Forest man. I'm coming back to Forest a better player, a better man."