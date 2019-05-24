Laura Coombs & Leandra Little: Liverpool Women release duo

Laura Coombs and Leandra Little leave Liverpool after the club finished eighth in the WSL

Liverpool have released midfielder Laura Coombs and defender Leandra Little after their contracts expired.

Coombs, 28, won two England caps in 2015 and joined Liverpool from Chelsea a year later, initially on loan before making the move permanent in 2017.

Little, 34, joined from Doncaster Rovers Belles last year having also played basketball for England.

"We would like to thank Laura and Leandra for their valuable contributions," a club statement read.

