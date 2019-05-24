Abbie McManus: England defender joins Manchester United Women after Manchester City exit

Abbie McManus helped Manchester City to the Women's FA Cup prior to her departure

England defender Abbie McManus has signed a pre-contract agreement with Manchester United Women after leaving rivals Manchester City Women.

The 26-year-old had been with City for 12 years and left having helped them to a domestic cup double this season, including the Women's FA Cup final.

A childhood United fan, she now joins the Red Devils after they won the Women's Championship this season.

"My childhood dream has come true," McManus said on her Twitter account.

McManus made 111 appearances and scored three goals during her time with United's cross-city rivals.

She has been included in England's 23-player squad for this summer's Women's World Cup, which begins on 7 June.

