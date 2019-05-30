Ben Davies on Spurs' 'crazy' Champions League comebacks, Zidane and Bale

Media playback is not supported on this device Tottenham ready to make Champions League history - Ben Davies

It is a fiendish task trying to pick a highlight from this Champions League season, a bonfire of mind-bending plot twists and logic-defying comebacks - but there can be few moments in football history to compete with Tottenham's late winning goal at Ajax for sheer, stupefying drama.

Spurs supporters can recount Lucas Moura's strike - and the move leading to it - off by heart, having watched it on repeat for weeks.

It turns out the players have had it on loop as well. Ben Davies was the man who won possession to set the move in motion, so how many times has the Welshman watched the goal back?

"Not enough! I've got it all up here," Davies grins, pointing to his head.

"That feeling, the celebrations and knowing what we'd achieved, was amazing."

For those less familiar with the situation, a recap: Tottenham had lost the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at home to Ajax and, in the return fixture in Amsterdam, their prospects of progressing looked bleak as they trailed 2-0 on the night, 3-0 on aggregate.

Even at this stage, though, all hope was not lost. The previous night Liverpool had overturned a 3-0 first-leg deficit to stun Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield. There was a sense of chaos, a disruption of the natural order, gripping European football.

Two Moura goals hauled Spurs level at 2-2 but, still trailing 3-2 on aggregate, time was against them as they needed one more to level the tie and win on away goals.

There were just 10 seconds left of the five additional minutes when the ball was hoisted into the Ajax half, where it was headed away by the home captain Matthijs de Ligt, who retreated, surely thinking the job was done.

But then Davies intervened, beating Hakim Ziyech to the ball and poking it to Son Heung-min, who laid it back for Moussa Sissoko to launch a long, lofted pass to Fernando Llorente.

The Spanish striker flicked the ball on to Dele Alli, and he then threaded an intricate pass to Moura who - with the clock now at 95 minutes precisely - struck a left-footed shot which rolled into the bottom corner.

Ajax players dropped to the ground, faces down in the turf, crestfallen.

Spurs' substitutes and the manager, Mauricio Pochettino, rushed on to the pitch to grab Davies and wrap the Welshman in the tightest, most delirious group hug.

"It's crazy," Davies says, still shaking his head in disbelief three weeks on.

"In the moments you get on the pitch, you don't think too much about it and just play your normal game. But against Ajax it was just piling everything forward, anything we could do, and when that went in it was like no other feeling."

Mauricio Pochettino runs on to the pitch at Ajax to celebrate with Ben Davies

'Probably the biggest game in the club's history'

The ecstatic celebrations were testament not only to the spectacular nature of Spurs' victory but also the magnitude of their reward, a first Champions League final.

Tottenham's famous double-winning team came close when they were beaten by Benfica in the 1962 European Cup semi-finals, while the club's trophy cabinet includes two Uefa Cups and a Cup Winners' Cup.

In Saturday's final against Liverpool, however, Davies and his team-mates will enter uncharted territory.

"This is probably the biggest game in the club's history and we could all go down in the history books if we pull off something special," he tells BBC Sport Wales.

"We've given ourselves every opportunity - it comes down to 90 minutes now.

"I can't wait. It's a special game, one I never thought I'd be a part of, one I always dreamed of being a part of.

"There have been ups and downs. We didn't start off too well in the group and kind of scrapped our way through in the end, with some real fighting performances."

It is remarkable that Tottenham have made it this far.

After losing their two opening group games and drawing their third, they claimed narrow back-to-back wins over PSV and Inter before a late Moura equaliser away at Barcelona secured their progress and completed what Pochettino described as "mission impossible".

Spurs then saw off Borussia Dortmund and overcame Manchester City in a helter-skelter quarter-final before that dizzying triumph in Amsterdam.

"It's something that doesn't seem real," says Davies.

"The first time you play in the Champions League is a dream come true and then to think we've actually got a chance of winning the competition is out of this world and something I always dreamed about when I was younger."

Brought up in Neath as a Swansea City fan, Davies played for his boyhood club before earning a move to Spurs in 2014.

The 26-year-old was an avid viewer of Champions League football during his childhood, though never with much of a vested interest.

"The Swans never got that far in the Champions League so I didn't have any teams to follow," he jokes.

"Champions League was always the pinnacle, always the best football in the world and seeing those players, they were the stars of the game. To be in a team in the final is crazy.

"I think the earliest memory I have of the Champions League was Zinedine Zidane's volley against Leverkusen [for Real Madrid in their 2002 final win].

"I was nine at the time, I remember staying up late to watch it and it was unbelievable."

'Bale makes it look easy'

Ben Davies (left) celebrates Wales' opening Euro 2020 qualifying win over Slovakia with Gareth Bale

It is notable that Davies picks that goal as his abiding memory of the competition.

When his Wales team-mate Gareth Bale was asked a similar question in 2014 - before winning the first of his four Champions League titles with Real Madrid - he picked the very same moment.

Bale has an enviable record in the competition with Real, scoring the clinching goal in 2014's final and netting twice in last year's win over Liverpool, including a wondrous bicycle kick.

The star forward is one of six Welsh footballers to have won Europe's most prestigious tournament, along with Jess Fishlock, Ryan Giggs, Jayne Ludlow, Ian Rush and Joey Jones.

So as Davies aims to take that tally to seven, has he sought the advice of serial winner Bale?

"No, I haven't spoken to him about it. He's made them [finals] look a bit easy over the years, so his advice might not be the one to listen to if he makes it look at easy as that," he adds.

"He's a special player who's had special moments in his career - something I can only hope to emulate."

Bale was by Davies' side the last time he was part of a team's historic march to the latter stages of a major competition.

Both played prominent roles as Wales reached a first semi-final in their history at Euro 2016, and Davies believes that campaign bears a striking resemblance to Tottenham in this season's Champions League.

"When I talked about our belief, that's exactly what we had at Euro 2016 with Wales," he says.

"We were going into games thinking: 'We're not going to lose today, we're going to end up winning the game.' It's exactly the same feeling we've got here.

"Sometimes it doesn't matter how the results come, you feel you're going to get through it."