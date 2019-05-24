Mark Travers: Goalkeeper to miss Republic qualifiers because of fractured thumb

Mark Travers
Mark Travers was hoping to make his Republic debut in the Group D qualifiers

Republic of Ireland keeper Mark Travers has been ruled out of next month's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar because of a fractured thumb.

The Bournemouth player sustained a "displaced" fracture during the Republic's training camp in Portugal.

"It's really sad for us because he's a great lad to have around the place and a good goalkeeper," Republic manager Mick McCarthy told FAI TV.

McCarthy has yet to draft in a replacement for the uncapped Travers.

The 20-year-old, who made his Bournemouth debut earlier this month, will miss the away game against Denmark on 7 June and the Dublin encounter with Gibraltar three days later.

"It is an injury that Alan Kelly [goalkeeping coach] and the doc [Alan Byrne] have never seen," added McCarthy.

"He's got to go back and get it repaired if he wants to be ready for the start of the [Premier League] season."

The Republic top Group D thanks to opening 1-0 wins over Gibraltar and Georgia in March.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Randolph (Middlesbrough), McDermott (Kristiansund BK)

Defenders: Coleman (Everton), Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Egan (Sheffield United), Long (Burnley), Keogh (Derby County), Duffy (Brighton), Stevens (Sheffield United), Cunningham (Cardiff City)

Midfielders: Judge (Ipswich Town), Browne (Preston), Whelan (Aston Villa), Hendrick (Burnley), Hourihane (Aston Villa), Connell (Bolton Wanderers), Cullen (Charlton Athletic - on loan for West Ham), Brady (Burnley), O'Dowda (Bristol City), McClean (Stoke City), Curtis (Portsmouth)

Forwards: McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Long (Southampton), Maguire (Preston), Hogan (Aston Villa), Robinson (Preston)

