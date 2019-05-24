Jonas Lossl: Everton set to sign Danish goalkeeper from Huddersfield

Lossl kept 15 clean sheets in 72 games for Huddersfield

Everton are set to sign Danish goalkeeper Jonas Lossl from relegated Huddersfield on a three-year contract.

The 30-year-old joined the Terriers, initially on loan, from Mainz in 2017 and played in every game of their debut Premier League season.

This season, after his deal was made permanent, he made 31 appearances as Huddersfield finished bottom of the league and were relegated in March.

He will likely be back-up at Goodison Park to England's Jordan Pickford.

Lossl has signed a pre-contract agreement and will join Everton on 1 July when his Huddersfield contract expires.

