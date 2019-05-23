Mickey Thomas: 'I'm cancer free', says ex-Wales midfielder

Media playback is not supported on this device Mickey Thomas' FA Cup wonder goal

Former Wales winger Mickey Thomas says he is cancer free following an operation.

The 64-year-old was diagnosed with stomach cancer in January and began treatment soon after.

In a social media post, Thomas said: "After a massive operation I have just found out today I am cancer free.

"I still have a 9 week chemo course as an insurance policy and a long road to recovery."

He added: "Thank you for all the support and especially to the people who operated on me and saved my life."

Thomas won 51 caps for Wales and spent three years at Manchester United, from 1978-1981, and nine seasons with Wrexham across two spells, making his final appearance in 1993, aged 38.

He famously scored the equaliser with a superb free-kick when the Welsh club, then of the fourth tier, knocked out league champions Arsenal in the 1992 FA Cup third round.

He has been a co-commentator on Manchester United games on local radio in recent years.

During his 22-year playing career, Thomas also played for Everton, Brighton, Stoke, Chelsea, West Bromwich Albion, Derby, Shrewsbury and Leeds.