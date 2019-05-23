Premier League: Liverpool top earnings list ahead of champions Man City
-
- From the section Premier League
Liverpool earned over £152m from the Premier League this season, £1.44m more than champions Manchester City, after featuring in the most live UK TV games.
The Reds, who finished runners-up last season with a record tally of 97 points, were on Sky Sports or BT Sport 29 times, three more than City.
Pep Guardiola's side earned £38.4m for finishing top, almost £2m more than Jurgen Klopp's men.
Relegated Huddersfield received £96.6m after finishing bottom.
All 20 clubs received an equal share of around £34.4m, as well as getting £43.2m each for international TV and a further £5m in central commercial revenue.
|2018-19 Premier League payments to clubs
|Live games
|Total payments (£)
|Manchester City
|26
|150,986,355
|Liverpool
|29
|152,425,146
|Chelsea
|25
|146,030,216
|Tottenham
|26
|145,230,801
|Arsenal
|25
|142,193,180
|Manchester United
|27
|142,512,868
|Wolves
|15
|127,165,114
|Everton
|18
|128,603,905
|Leicester
|15
|123,328,078
|West Ham
|16
|122,528,663
|Watford
|10
|113,895,527
|Crystal Palace
|12
|114,215,215
|Newcastle
|19
|120,130,418
|Bournemouth
|10
|108,139,973
|Burnley
|11
|107,340,558
|Southampton
|10
|104,302,937
|Brighton
|13
|105,741,728
|Cardiff
|12
|102,704,107
|Fulham
|13
|101,904,692
|Huddersfield
|10
|96,628,865