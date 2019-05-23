Dundee United 0-0 St Mirren: Team with 'biggest cajones' will win - Robbie Neilson

Media playback is not supported on this device "It's about who has the biggest cojones"

Dundee United head coach Robbie Neilson thinks fortune will favour the brave in Sunday's second leg of his side's Scottish Premiership Play-off final.

Championship runners-up United were held 0-0 at home in the first leg by St Mirren but Neilson is "confident" they can overcome their top-flight hosts.

"These play-off games are all about who's got the biggest cajones and can take that pressure," he said.

"That's why I was so pleased with the players. I thought they showed that."

Both goalkeepers produced fine saves in a game of few chances at Tannadice.

"The first leg of these play-off games are always the same - very edgy, very cagey because the players don't know each other - but I thought we handled it very well and I'm very pleased," Neilson told BBC Scotland.

"In the first half, I thought we controlled the game quite well for long periods, although I thought we didn't create as much as I would like."

It is a repeat of the scoreline in the first leg at Tannadice two years ago, when Hamilton Academical went on to retain their place in the Premiership with a 1-0 second-leg win.

But Neilson said: "If you had asked me at the start to go to St Mirren Park, 90 minutes to get into the Premiership, I would have taken it all day.

"At this stage of the season, in these big games, it can be very difficult to play at home because you have that expectation level."

St Mirren manager Oran Kearney is hoping his side can make home advantage pay this time, unlike in the 2-1 Scottish Cup defeat to United earlier this year.

"We've been very good at home and the crowd have been very good with us and stuck behind us, so we need to generate the same atmosphere on Sunday and make sure we get a performance to go with it," he said.

"We need to just go and win a game of football and that's all we're intent on doing."