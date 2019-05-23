Darren O'Dea appointed Motherwell Under-18 boss after Dundee exit

Darren O'Dea won two league titles with Celtic

Former Celtic and Dundee defender Darren O'Dea has been appointed head coach of Motherwell Under-18 squad following his departure from Dens Park.

The 32-year-old, who earned 20 Republic of Ireland caps, hung up his boots in May after 23 years as a player.

"I am delighted to take my first steps into coaching with Motherwell," he said.

"I am looking forward to playing my part in helping bring through the next generation."