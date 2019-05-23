Scottish Cup final: Neil Lennon says focus should not be on his own future

Lennon has won the Scottish Cup six times as a player and manager

Celtic interim manager Neil Lennon says Saturday's Scottish Cup final against Hearts is "not about me" as speculation continues about his future.

It remains to be seen whether the Northern Irishman, who has been in charge since February, will be appointed their next permanent boss.

But Lennon says the achievements of his squad should be the focus.

"It's about the players who are on the cusp of something very special," he said.

"It's nothing to do without my future. This game is about them and what they can achieve. First of all, winning a trophy, which is important - then what comes after that."

Since replacing Brendan Rodgers in February, Lennon helped secure the club an eighth top-flight title in a row and has led them to a third consecutive Scottish Cup final.

The team are yet to concede a goal in this year's competition and have yet to be caught out in their last 26 domestic cup ties.

Lennon, in his second spell as Celtic boss, praised the mentality of his players for their success but warned of complacency as they aim to beat Hearts for the second time in a week.

"You can't take it for granted," the 47-year-old said. "I'm just wary of everyone talking about treble trebles and bus parades and blah, blah, blah.

"We've got to play the game and not the occasion and that's the message we'll be hammering home to the players for the next two days."