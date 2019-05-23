Rob Lainton: Goalkeeper signs new two-year Wrexham deal

Rob Lainton began his professional career with Bolton Wanderers

Wrexham goalkeeper Rob Lainton has accepted a new two-year deal with the National League club.

Lainton initially joined on loan from Port Vale at the start of the 2018-19 season before signing a permanent deal until the end of the campaign.

The 29-year-old was the club's player of the season having equalled the club record for league clean sheets.

"I'm looking forward to coming back after the summer refreshed and ready to go," Lainton said.

Lainton joins Doug Tharme, Mark Carrington and Paul Rutherford in accepting new terms with the club, who lost to Eastleigh in the play-off qualifiers.

James Jennings has been given more time to consider a new contract due to a family bereavement.

But fellow defender Kieran Kennedy has rejected Wrexham's offer of a new contract.